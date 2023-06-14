UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 435.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 1.2 %

UOLGY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 41,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

