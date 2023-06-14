Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.