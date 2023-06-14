Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.