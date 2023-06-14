Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Up to $140.97

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.97, but opened at $145.74. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $151.39, with a volume of 335,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,897 shares of company stock worth $10,435,220 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.