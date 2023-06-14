Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Thomas Louis Saeli Purchases 4,554 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $22,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.