Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Thomas Louis Saeli Purchases 4,554 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $22,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ultralife Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ULBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
