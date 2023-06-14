Ultra Price Tops $0.17 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $559,486.56 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,984.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00405874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00098099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002978 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16552946 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $459,249.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

