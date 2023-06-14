U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

NASDAQ USGO opened at $11.99 on Monday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. GoldMining

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,768,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,017,005.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $830,867 over the last three months.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.