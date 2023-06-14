U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

