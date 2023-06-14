U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.