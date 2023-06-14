U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 14,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile
The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.
