U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

USB opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

