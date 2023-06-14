U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

