Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 7.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 6,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,254,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,834 shares of company stock valued at $414,171. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

