Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 221.6% in May

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TBXXF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,030. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.