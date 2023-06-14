Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 221.6% in May

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of TBXXF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,030. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.