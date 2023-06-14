Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $77.00 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Tsuruha Company Profile

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

