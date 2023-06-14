TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 98.4% in May

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.75. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

