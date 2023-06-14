Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock remained flat at $8.87 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
