Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

