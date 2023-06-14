True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.4 days.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

