Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 2.6 %

DCFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 674,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,860. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 169.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $111,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

