Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trigano Price Performance
Trigano stock remained flat at $190.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.
About Trigano
