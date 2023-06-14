Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Trigano stock remained flat at $190.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

