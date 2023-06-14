Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $11.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

