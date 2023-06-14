Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,911,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

TZOO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 163,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

