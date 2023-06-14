Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.49

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.49 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.09). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.08), with a volume of 27,441 shares trading hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,257.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

