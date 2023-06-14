TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.5 days.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

