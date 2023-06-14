Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWAPF opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TWAPF. Citigroup cut shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

