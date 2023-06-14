Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.31

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $16.22. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 28,515 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
