Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

