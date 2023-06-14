Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.80 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.80 billion and $7.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.20 or 0.99946814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.51228978 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,547,877.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.