Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 577.6% in May

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 577.6% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOELY. Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 2.0 %

TOELY traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 208,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,266. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

