TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.06 and last traded at C$29.51, with a volume of 60337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$147.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

