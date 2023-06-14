Timothy R. White Sells 2,700 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GGG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 390,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,373. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

