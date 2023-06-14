Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBLMY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

Read More

