Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.08. 316,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tiga Acquisition by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tiga Acquisition by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 425,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 230,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 794,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,579 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

