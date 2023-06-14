Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.10.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
