Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.10.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.