Threshold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $181.21 million and $6.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.82 or 1.00054201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01853522 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,315,874.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

