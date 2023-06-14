Threshold One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.89 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $178.55 million and $4.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00016030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,534.70 or 1.00031288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01810385 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,333,681.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

