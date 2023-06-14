Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

THVB traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.