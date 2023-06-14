Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,052 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $142,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

