The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Atlantic Investment Management Inc.

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,474 shares during the quarter. Timken makes up about 11.7% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Timken worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Timken by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,153 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Timken by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Timken Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.