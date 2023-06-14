The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $161.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

