The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

