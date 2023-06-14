The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

