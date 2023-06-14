The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

