The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $265.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.06.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,450 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $257.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

