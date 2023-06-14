The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 196,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after buying an additional 115,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

