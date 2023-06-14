The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $272.25

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $272.25, but opened at $260.08. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $263.95, with a volume of 448,763 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

