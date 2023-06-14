The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $185,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

