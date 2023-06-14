Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.50

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 77025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

