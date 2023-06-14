Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 2.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 38,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOYB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.