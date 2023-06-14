TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $113.82 million and $6.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,174,974 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,957,004 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.